K-R&B star JUNNY talks songwriting, new album 'blanc' at Seattle stop of North America tour

JUNNY, a Korean-Canadian singer and songwriter is making big moves in South Korea. He is currently touring North America promoting his new album, ‘blanc’.

JUNNY was in Seattle Wednesday performing at The Crocodile with his openers Sarah Kang, Justin Park, and DJ Minjeong.

Growing up in Vancouver, B.C., JUNNY discovered his love of both western and Korean music. He decided to move to Seoul at the age of 22 to pursue his music dreams.

Moving into a small studio space and having no friends in Seoul, he got to work making his dreams happen on his own.

"I just kept my head up writing songs left and right every day," he said. "I think in a week I wrote about, like, 30 songs a week."

After getting into songwriting, he got the opportunity to write for K-pop artists in the industry after connecting with the powerhouse entertainment company, SM.

His name has been credited on songs for artists such as NCT, IU, EXO’s BAEKHYUN, KAI, SUHO, and more. He has also featured on songs with artists such as CHUNG HA, pH-1, and JayB.

After writing music for others, he plans to focus on his own music now.

"I love songwriting and writing for other artists, but I don’t think that'll be a priority anymore. I’m thinking more of myself now and I want to release under my own name."

JUNNY’s North American tour continues through this month ending in Montreal on September 16.