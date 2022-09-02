K-pop group CIX answers fan questions after dropping new album 'OK’ Episode 1 : OK Not'

article

Fresh off their US tour earlier this year, K-pop group CIX is back with their fifth EP, "‘OK’ Episode 1 : OK Not."

The group debuted in 2019 with their song "Movie Star" and quickly built their following among fans for their unique sound and concepts. The group consists of members BX, SEUNGHUN, YONGHEE, BAEJINYOUNG, and HYUNSUK under C9 Entertainment.

As of September 2022, the group has built a following of 1.2 million on Instagram and over 950,000 across their Twitter accounts.

Earlier this year CIX completed their first tour in the US, performing in six cities. When asked about how that experience went, member HYUNSUK said, "We're so lucky to have the US tour. We were so excited to see so many fans welcoming us in the US. We were nervous as there were many fans in front of us, but during the concert, as fans cheered us on so much that we were able to perform well thanks to that energy."

Their newest album "‘OK’ Episode 1 : OK Not" features four tracks and is lead by their title track, "458". According to member and leader, BX, the track expresses a story of painful conflict between an instinct to reach your lover and a desire to control your emotions.

Since the song’s music video release on August 22, the view count has reached over 16 millions views.