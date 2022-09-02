K-pop group BLANK2Y drops new mini album 'K2Y II: PASSION [FUEGO],' answers fan questions

article

Rookie Kpop group BLANK2Y, pronounced "BLANK-EE", has made a successful comeback with their second mini album, K2Y II: PASSION [FUEGO].

The nine-member group made their debut in May of this year with their first album in a three-part series, titled K2Y I: CONFIDENCE [THUMBS UP].

The group is made up of members from South Korea, Japan, and China.

Their name, BLANK2Y, comes from a combination of the words "BLANK’ and ‘KEY’, and it means ‘a key to open a blank space.’

The members were selected to join the first group under a new entertainment company, Keystone Entertainment. They were revealed one by one earlier this year to fans on social media and their online reality show. Fans recognized a few familiar faces from previously disbanded boy groups and from Korean survival television programs.

Even with a mix of experienced and newly debuted members, the group has quickly gained the attention of both Korean and international fans for their performance abilities and confidence, which is what they work hard to show as a group.

When asked about preparing for this album, member Louis talks about their fanbase called K2YWE, pronounced "Kiwi." He says, "The reason why we are focusing so hard on this album is that we want to make them proud. We want to show them really good performances and our growth as artists, so that's why we are working hard right now."

While dates and locations have not been released, the group is already planning their first world tour. The members discussed countries they would like to visit including Australia and China, where member U was born.