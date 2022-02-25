Justin Bieber's Tacoma concert postponed, rescheduled date to be announced soon

article

Justin Bieber's Tacoma, Washington concert scheduled for Feb. 26 has been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak among his team.

The Tacoma Dome made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying that a rescheduled date would be announced as soon as possible. Tickets for the original date

"Due to the continued recovery of the touring family, we are rescheduling (the February 26) show in Tacoma, Washington.

The rescheduled date for Tacoma will announced as soon as possible. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase.

Justin and the Justice Tour family are committed to the health and safety of the entire touring party and crew, and to giving fans the best performance possible.

Thanks for the continued support!

Bieber first postponed a Las Vegas show after a COVID-19 outbreak among his team, his tour representatives tweeted Sunday.

"Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022," they posted.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the statement reads. "The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

According to TMZ, Bieber also tested positive for the virus. He reportedly found out on Saturday and is doing okay, according to the outlet.

The FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.