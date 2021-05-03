Just walk in: 3 Seattle mass vaccination sites now open without appointments

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that all people who live or work in King County can now walk up without an appointment to three of the city's mass vaccination sites.

The sites are Lumen Field Event Center in SODO, Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub and West Seattle Vaccination Hub.

Lumen Field Event Center mass vaccination site in Seattle (Q13 News photo)

COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment will be available for those getting their first or second dose. Patients getting their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be scheduled for their second dose as well.

RELATED: Washington to allow 'vaccinated sections,' increasing capacity at sports arenas and other venues

According to the city, about 41% of Seattle residents were fully vaccinated as of April 30.

Advertisement

"As of today, nearly 70 percent of eligible Seattleites have begun their vaccination process. This is an incredible milestone, and if we continue this effort, we’ll reach a level of community protection where so many of us – particularly our most vulnerable – will be protected from the most serious effects of this virus," said Durkan. "We’ve reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts: Now anyone who wants a vaccination in Seattle and King County can get one. If you have already been vaccinated, be a good neighbor and help your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers get vaccinated. It’s up to all of us to defeat this pandemic."

The city has administered 170,000 vaccinations to eligible adults since January.

Here is more information from the City of Seattle:

Today and tomorrow (May 3 and 4), Rainier Beach is offering the Pfizer vaccine, and West Seattle is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Beginning Wednesday, May 5, the following vaccines will be available each day of operation going forward:

Lumen Field Event Center: Pfizer

Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer

West Seattle Vaccination Hub: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer

The address and hours of operation at these three City vaccination sites are as follows:

Lumen Field Event Center: 330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub: 8702 Seward Park Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 4, this hub will be open until 7:30 p.m.

West Seattle Vaccination Hub: 2801 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA 98126; Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, May 5, this hub will be open until 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students before fall semester

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram