Jury selection begins in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Jury selection officially started in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Court proceedings were delayed last week after Troyer’s attorney said he was sick with the flu.

On Monday, Troyer was present during jury selection at Pierce County District Court. His attorney told the court that he was "feeling a lot better."

About a dozen potential jurors were called into the courtroom for additional questioning to help prosecutors and defense determine who is most eligible to serve on the trial. A number of jurors were dismissed on various issues including financial hardship, lack of transportation, death in the family, medical conditions, potential bias and attention to media coverage.

Once jury selection is complete, six people will serve during the trial.

Troyer pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. He was charged by Washington State Attorney General’s office after a months-long investigation.

This trial stems from an incident in January 2021. Officials said a Black male newspaper carrier was making deliveries in Tacoma when Troyer began following him in his personal car. Officials said Troyer called in a large police presence, repeatedly telling an emergency dispatcher that the newspaper carrier threatened to kill him.

Court documents said Troyer then backed off of his threat claims after questioning by Tacoma Police. This led to the false-reporting charges.

Judge Jeffrey Jahns of Kitsap County District Court is presiding. He said he plans to begin opening statements Wednesday morning.