Jury finds suspect in 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty

A jury found one of three suspects in the 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty. That shooting left one person dead, seven people injured and sent dozens of people running for cover as shots rang out in a crowded downtown intersection during rush hour.

The jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder and multiple felony assault charges in connection with the Jan. 22 shooting.

According to court documents, Tolbert and co-defendant William Tolliver were walking downtown together toward the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street. Surveillance footage showed the pair exchanging words with the third suspect charged, Jamel Jackson. Tolliver and Tolbert were in a rival gang of Jackson's, court documents say.

Surveillance video showed Tolliver shooting at Jackson, and then Jackson returns fire, court documents say.

Tolbert then began firing his gun.

Court documents say Tolbert and Tolliver began running away and shooting over their shoulders indiscriminately behind them as they ran. They continue to shoot blindly behind them even after Jackson was out of sight, court documents say.

FOX 13 is working to determine what factors led to the ‘not guilty’ verdict.

An unlawful gun possession charge is still pending against Tolbert, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prior to the downtown shooting, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also charged Tolbert in five previous felony cases.

Tolliver has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful gun possession and multiple felony assault charges. His trial is set for Nov. 7.

Jackson was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. On Aug. 19, 2021, he was sentenced to a year and four months in prison.