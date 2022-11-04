Juicy Couture, KRAFT Mayo drop new sweatsuit in ‘velvety smooth’ crossover

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
25
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:31 PM PDT until SAT 2:02 PM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:29 AM PDT until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Walla Walla County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PDT, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:23 PM PDT until SAT 5:55 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:31 PM PDT until SAT 7:16 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:24 PM PDT until SAT 8:47 AM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:04 PM PDT until SAT 2:14 PM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM PDT until SAT 10:18 AM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:52 PM PDT until FRI 11:19 PM PDT, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 PM PDT until SUN 2:35 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:39 PM PDT until SAT 8:59 PM PDT, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:35 PM PDT until SAT 5:21 PM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:03 PM PDT until SAT 9:46 AM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:47 PM PDT until SUN 7:46 AM PST, King County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:46 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:02 PM PDT until FRI 10:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Juicy Couture, KRAFT Mayo drop new sweatsuit in ‘velvety smooth’ crossover

By Angelica Stabile
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX Business
Mayo+Couture+Shopper+Lifestyle+-+Non+racetrack+-+Static_RGB_1080x1080+(1) article

Photo: KRAFT Real Mayo

The iconic Y2K Juicy sweatsuit is back — but with a twist.

Juicy Couture, in partnership with KRAFT Real Mayo, has dropped a brand-new, limited-edition velour set to celebrate the combining of two "velvety smooth" icons.

"The Smooth Lover’s" collection includes a deep-blue plush tracksuit with pants that have the word "Smooth" embroidered in gems in place of the classic "Juicy" design.

BOBS FROM SKECHERS DONATES TO NORTH AMERICAN ANIMAL SHELTERS WITH EVERY PURCHASE

The matching jacket has the words "Long Live Velvety" embellished on the back.

The collection also comes with a white velour tube top that says "Mayo Couture" on the front.

Smooth.jpg

The back side of the Kraft Real Mayo x Juicy Couture sweatpants. (Kraft Real Mayo x Juicy Couture)

"The exclusive collection provides a delicious dose of nostalgia with the most velvety smooth collab yet," the brands said in a press release.

TROPICANA RELEASES ‘PERFECT’ MIMOSA MAKER FEATURING ORANGE JUICE SPRAY BOTTLE

"Inspired by each brand’s distinct textures and loyal fan bases and with KRAFT Real Mayo-inspired updates to classic Juicy Couture designs, ‘The Smooth Lover’s’ collection features everything you’ll need to celebrate the early aughts all over again."

"The Smooth Lover’s" collection retails for $150 and is available for purchase exclusively at mayocouture.com.

"Velvety smooth DNA is something that is important to Juicy Couture and KRAFT Real Mayo, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit," senior manager of brand partnerships Bailey Schaefer of Authentic Brands Group (the owner of Juicy Couture) wrote in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to partner with KRAFT Real Mayo on this incredibly fun collaboration that takes Juicy Couture to next-level deliciousness."

KRAFT Real Mayo brand manager Frances Sabatier called the partnership a "match made in velvety heaven."

"KRAFT Real Mayo and Juicy Couture are both synonymous with being champions of those who revel in their individuality and are unafraid to stand up for what they love," he said.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.