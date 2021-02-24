Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes Northern Cascades
8
High Wind Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Olympics
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Judge upholds Seattle pandemic eviction regulations

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
News
Associated Press
article

FILE - Signs hang from the Meridian Heights apartment building in Northwes Washington. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - A judge has rejected a landlord group’s challenge to several Seattle laws meant to protect renters from eviction once the coronavirus pandemic moratorium expires.

King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender on Wednesday found the laws, including Seattle’s ban on winter evictions, largely constitutional, The Seattle Times reported. The Rental Housing Association of Washington sued in an effort to block the laws, arguing the regulations would gut their rights under state law.

Bender did strike one part of a law requiring landlords to allow payment plans for rent accrued during the pandemic.

The city banned late fees, interest and other charges because of late payment during the pandemic. Bender struck down the reference to interest payments, citing a state law allowing landlords to collect interest on unpaid rent. The remainder of the ordinance, including the prohibition on charging late fees, can remain in place, she ruled.

RELATED: Biden extends mortgage relief, ban on home foreclosures through June 2021

The Rental Housing Association’s lawsuit did not challenge Seattle’s ongoing moratorium on evictions during the pandemic but instead sought to nullify three laws that would affect eviction proceedings after the moratorium ends.

In addition to banning evictions during winter months, another rule requires landlords to offer payment plans to tenants who fall behind on rent during the pandemic and its aftermath. A third gives tenants a legal defense against eviction for six months after the moratorium ends if they declare they "suffered a financial hardship."