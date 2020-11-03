Judge orders Postal Service to sweep for delayed ballots in key battleground state, reports say

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep some of its facilities Tuesday afternoon in search of delayed ballots.

Several news outlets, including Reuters, report the judge’s order applies to certain post offices in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Florida, northern New England, Arizona, Colorado, Alabama and Wyoming.

Protest material that resemble mail-in election ballots are seen as demonstrators gather on Kalorama Park to protest President Donald Trump donor and current U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy on August 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Expand

It also affects some facilities in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Florida.

The USPS has until 3 p.m. ET to complete the inspections and must certify that no ballots were left behind by 4:30 p.m. ET.

This story was reported from Atlanta.