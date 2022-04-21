Johnny Depp Trial: Depp cross-examination continues Thursday

Johnny Depp took the stand again Thursday in a Fairfax County, Virginia courtroom in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in a Fairfax County courtroom on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Depp testified Wednesday that despite constant quarrels with Heard, he never struck her.

During a brief cross-examination period Wednesday, Depp said Heard's allegations that he physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions -- before and during their brief marriage -- devastated his career.

"Violence isn't necessary," Depp said from the stand during his second day of testimony. "Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?"

Depp was on the stand both Tuesday and Wednesday taking questions from his own attorneys before about 20 minutes of cross-examination yesterday. His cross-examination by Heard's lawyers is expected to continue into the afternoon today.

Earlier this week Depp discussed a childhood of physical abuse, his early movie career, and even apologized to the jury for the vulgar language he used in past text messages to describe Heard that had been introduced as evidence. He described Heard's allegations of his substance abuse as being "grossly embellished" and said there were no moments where he's been out of control.

Depp admitted to becoming addicted to pain medication following an injury on the set of the fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. He said he has experienced long periods of sobriety over the years.

The trial began last week when a jury was selected in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The Post article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation.

Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, faced a barrage of questions from Heard's lawyers last week about Depp's alcohol and drug use.

Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Depp testified that Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her but he never saw evidence of abuse on her face.

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard, Kate James, testified in a video deposition that was played in court last week said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Lawyers also presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015 who said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," Anderson testified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report