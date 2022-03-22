John Mayer brings 'Sob Rock' to Climate Pledge Arena

article

Fans were on their feet and flashing cell phone lights as John Mayer lit up Climate Pledge Arena on March 22 with his "Sob Rock" tour.

A positive COVID-19 test took John Mayer off the road in February, forcing four shows to be rescheduled.

Seattle is the second stop following the positive test.

Tuesday’s night show was nearly sold out, prompting Mayer to add a second show for Wednesday. Tickets for Wednesday's show are still available.

The GRAMMY winner is playing arenas across the United States for his eighth studio album, "Sob Rock."

"Sob Rock," will be Mayer’s last album released under Columbia Records as he parted ways with the label on March 4.

Mayer was with Columbia Records for 21 years. In a statement from Mayer on Instagram, he wrote, "I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artists."

American singer-songwriter, Yebba, is tour support for Mayer, opening with a soulful performance for fans.

Advertisement