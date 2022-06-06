John Hinckley Jr., attempted Ronald Reagan assassin, to perform sold-out concert in New York

article

John Hinckley Jr., the man charged with attempting to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan, will be performing at a sold-out concert in New York next month, according to the venue’s website.

Hinckley, who shot Reagan in 1981 during the president's first term, has turned a new corner since being granted some freedom. Hinckley, now 67, has been focusing on music and creative pursuits and he will be performing live in New York City's Market Hotel.

He made the initial announcement about the concert back in April on his Twitter account, "Big news!! I will be performing on July 8 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NY. Get your tickets while you can," he wrote.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. local time and there will be a special guest. Neither the venue nor Hinckley specified who the special guest would be.

Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016.

In 2021, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley could be released without restrictions in 2022.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release," Hinckley wrote on Twitter following confirmation of the ruling last week. "What a long strange trip it has been. Now it’s time to rock and roll."

Hinckley released his first single, "Long Lost Yesterday," on his YouTube channel and claimed on his Twitter account that he has since created 17 original songs, all of which he plans to perform at the New York show.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles.