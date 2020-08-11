Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate

Joe Biden has finally announced his selection for his 2020 election running mate – Kamala Harris.

The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.

The rivalry provided one of the nomination race’s most memorable moments when Harris sharply criticized Biden for his record on racial justice, calling his positive description of a past working relationship with segregationist statesmen as “hurtful.”

Harris has since dialed back the attack, reportedly telling a colleague that the exchange was “just politics.”

Harris dropped out of the race for president in December 2019 and endorsed Biden in March 2020.

She is the Democrats’ first female running mate since Walter Mondale selected Geraldine Ferraro in the 1984 presidential election. The last time a woman was picked as a vice-presidential candidate was 2008 when Republican John McCain tapped Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate.

Should Biden win the 2020 election, Harris would be the first woman to serve as vice president.

Harris beat out a short list that reportedly included Stacey Abrams, Tammy Baldwin, Karen Bass, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Val Demings, Tammy Duckworth, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Susan Rice, Elizabeth Warren and Gretchen Whitmer.

With the country still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden holds a significant lead over President Donald Trump in most major polls, including an eight-point lead in the most recent FOX News poll.

Biden also leads in battleground states like Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Harris, an Oakland native who graduated from Howard University and received her law degree from the University of California, cut her teeth in politics as California’s attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

