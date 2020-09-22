Joe Biden endorses Jay Inslee's reelection bid

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed Gov. Jay Inslee in his bid for reelection.

In a prepared statement, Biden called Inslee a "national leader" in the Covid-19 crisis.

"Governor Inslee has shown strong, steady leadership to protect Washingtonians," Biden said. "I am proud to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working alongside him to further expand access to health care, rebuild a strong economy, and continue the fight against climate change."

Inslee is seeking a third term as governor after a dismal showing in the Democratic presidential primaries last year. His challenger is Republican Loren Culp, the police chief of the small eastern Washington town of Republic.

Inslee got 50 percent of the vote in the gubernatorial primary, with Culp getting 17 percent of the vote. Inslee got more votes than Culp and all of the Republican primary candidates combined.

The governor's election is November 3.