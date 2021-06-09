Job search requirements for Washington unemployment applications go back into effect in July

Starting in early July, the state will be bringing back the job search requirement for those who want to stay eligible for unemployment benefits.

This means you will be required to look for work and document at least three approved job search activities each week in order to remain eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the Washington State Employment Securement Department (ESD).

ESD says those who want to remain eligible for unemployment must begin their job search activities the week of July 4-July 10. You must report those activities starting the week of July 11, and every week you need benefits after that.

Find more information here.

