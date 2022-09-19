JBLM will conduct mortar, demolitions training this week; expect noise in the area

article

People living near Joint Base Lewis-McChord will hear some noise from routine training this week.

JBLM officials said it will conduct day and nighttime mortar and demolitions training starting Monday at 6:30 p.m. to Friday at 11:59 p.m.

People will hear noise from routine aircraft, helicopter flights and artillery training.

If there is possible damage to personal property that is believed to be from training at or near JBLM, people can report it by calling 253-477-1878 or 253-477-1877 to file a torte claim.

Anyone with comments about noise or other disturbances may be directed to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs hotline at 253-967-0852 or 253-967-0147. To immediately report nuisance smoke, is asked to call 253-912-2049.