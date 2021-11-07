JBLM soldiers return home from Fort McCoy operation helping Afghan refugees

article

Roughly 80 soldiers have returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, coming home after helping Afghan refugees during Operation Allies Welcome.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, President Biden ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to start helping vulnerable Afghans relocate to the United States. As part of Operation Allies Welcome, hundreds of soldiers were deployed to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, including members of JBLM's 555th Engineer Brigade.

On Sunday, 80 of those troops touched down back home.

"The Triple Nickel Brigade was proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the Department of Homeland Security with this mission," said Col. Jeff Hall. "Our Soldiers had a tremendous opportunity to give back to our Afghan partners who sacrificed so much for our nation."

The operation sees DHS providing temporary housing, sustainment and support for Afghan refugees across eight Department of Defense locations, including Fort McCoy.

