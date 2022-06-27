JBLM Soldier dies of apparent drowning

article

A Soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord died over the weekend from an apparent drowning, according to Col. Joey Sullinger, I Corps Public Affairs Officer.

The Soldier, identified as Specialist Xavier Chambers died on Saturday, June 25 as western Washington saw its first "heat wave" of the summer.

"Spc. Xavier T. Chambers was a valuable member of our Tusker family. He was a promising Soldier, filled with raw potential and a will to serve his country honorably," said Lt. Col. Melinda Acuna, the 53rd Transportation Battalion commander. "As a member of our team, Xavier was motivated and charismatic. His loss comes too soon; we will forever be grateful for the time and the impact he had on our formation. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning."

Chambers' death is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, Sullinger said. It's unclear if that is procedure for JBLM or if his death is considered suspicious.