Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering burn injuries

On Monday, hospital officials at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills gave a positive update on Jay Leno’s condition.

Leno was released from the hospital where he was being treated for second and third-degree burns he suffered in a gasoline fire that occurred while he was working on one of his vintage cars in his Burbank garage. While working on the vehicle, an exhaust flare-up occurred, and he suffered burns to his hands, face, and chest.

Hospital officials say he will continue to receive follow-up care on an outpatient basis, but Dr. Peter Grossman says he's pleased with Leno's progress, saying "I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

Jay Leno reveals the burns he suffered from a garage fire 10 days ago as he leaves the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills. (Grossman Burn Center)

Leno has maintained a positive attitude throughout his treatment. Last Wednesday, Dr. Grossman said the former "Tonight Show" host was in good condition and in good spirits.

"He's walking around and cracking jokes. He's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. He's very appreciative of everybody here and really an ideal patient," Dr. Grossman said last week.

The 72-year-old is known for his famed car collection.

Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas the day after the fire, but canceled because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, "Jay Leno’s Garage," and now hosts a revival of the game show "You Bet Your Life," airing on FOX.

City News Service contributed to this report.