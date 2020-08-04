Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe opens 7 Cedars Hotel in Sequim

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe is opening a new 100-room hotel next to the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim.

The new five-story 7 Cedars Hotel opened on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

"The Tribe worked with Rice Fergus Miller Architecture on design choices — using natural elements spanning from water to sky that will visually tell the story of the Pacific Northwest, and our Tribe’s history and culture," CEO Jerry Allen said. "A 42-foot totem pole, carved by Nathan Gilles, named 'Welcome to the Land of Sea to Sky' will greet you as you enter this beautiful setting."

The tribe’s goal was to honor its history while also showcasing the beauty of the natural environment.

"The first floor is comprised of a large lobby, conference/meeting/banquet space, administrative offices, and the Jamestown Java Coffee Shop. The four upper floors offer 100 rooms that are unlike any other property on the peninsula and provide an array of guestroom experiences in a boutique setting. The hotel has five room types, King, Double Queen, King Suites, Executive Suites, and one-bedroom Corner Suites. The rooms are designed with uniquely crafted themes of Cedar Forest, Salish Sea, and Canoe Journey, which inspire the palettes, colors, textures, and tone in each room."

7 Cedars said this is the first phase of its resort master plan. The hotel is located at 270756 Highway 101 in Sequim, Washington.