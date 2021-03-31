James Taylor Tacoma Dome concert rescheduled due to the pandemic

article

Singer and songwriter James Taylor has announced rescheduling dates for his US tour with his All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band were initially slated to play on May 24, 2020 in the Tacoma Dome, but the pandemic put a halt on live events.

The new show will be played on Oct. 27.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, contact the place or website where you purchased tickets for a refund.

"(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto

their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these uncharted

waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to

perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time

period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will

be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout

each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there

soon," the band said in a statement.

Taylor is just one of several artists forced to reschedule tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Find a full list of rescheduled shows at the Tacoma Dome here.

