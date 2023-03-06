Jackson Mahomes under investigation for alleged assault, forcibly kissing bar owner

article

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated by police for allegedly assaulting a waiter and the owner of a bar and restaurant, the Kansas City Star reported Saturday.

Authorities are probing two incidents involving Jackson Mahomes, 22, on Feb. 25. He is accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter and forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb outside of Kansas City, the New York Post noted.

Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer, Brandon Davies, provided a statement to FOX Television Stations on Monday:

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

Overland Park police are not releasing a report on the incident, but KCTV in Kansas City obtained a statement from the agency:

"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Star reported that Vaughn provided a video of the incident that shows Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her twice in her office. She tells the media outlet his advances were unwanted explaining that he may have been drunk.

According to The Star, Jackson Mahomes came to the restaurant with five friends, and they headed into the basement office and wouldn’t let the waiter get in when he tried to get his water bottle. The waiter tells the media outlet he was trying to go downstairs to an area for employees but was pushed out and told to leave.

Jackson Mahomes and his friends headed upstairs to the VIP room, and Vaughn smelled marijuana coming from the room. She told The Star Mahomes requested to speak with her privately about the shoving incident involving the waiter, and he grabbed her by the neck and forcibly kissed her.

Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself on social media with followers on Instagram and TikTok. Last month, he appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade with his brother, KCTV reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



