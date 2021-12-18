Jackknifed semi blocks eastbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge

article

A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking eastbound I-90 near the Vantage Bridge.

Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a spinout that has a semi-truck’s container blocking all lanes of I-90 heading eastbound near the bridge. A picture from the responding trooper appears to show cars driving on the dirt beside the Interstate to get around.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: