'I've had 3 abortions': Port of Seattle Commissioner shares story, support for women's rights

Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Grace Hasegawa shared her personal story about why she chose to have three separate abortions in her life on Twitter Friday morning, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court officially announced their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutionally protected abortion rights for women across the United States. The result of this ruling gives states the final say about whether abortion should be legal or banned. Reactions are now pouring in from Washington state leaders.

Hasegawa began her story saying, "I am 34 years old, and I’ve had three abortions. Yeah, three."

"I was young. Young, broke, and unprepared. That's it. That's the story. I chose." "I was older, and in a financially better place, but I was in an awful relationship. He was already physical with me. And now I know intimate partner violence increases with pregnancy. I have residual neck trauma that still requires therapy to this day. I chose." "I was married with a new baby. It was too soon to get pregnant. I wasn’t personally ready physically, emotionally, mentally. My little family wasn’t ready either. Plus, pregnancy before 18 months post-partum begets risk to the baby - the zygote had a low heart rate. We chose."

After explaining her perspective and reasoning behind each of her abortions, Hasegawa made concluding statements that highlighted her support for women's rights, and how she will continue to fight for them as a Washington state public official.

"None of the decisions were easy. None of them," said Hasegawa. "But they were my choices to make and live with. Unfortunately, it’s no longer my fundamental right to have a choice. It’s my privilege by living in Washington State."

"Elections matter. Our rights are never guaranteed, and we have to fight like hell to defend them and advance them. People everywhere have a line to hold at every level of government, at the federal level all the way down to local offices," said Hasegawa.

"As a separately elected official, I’ll put every ounce of my political capital towards supporting candidates who will adamantly advocate for our rights. This issue touches all of us. And as a Port Commissioner, I won’t blink. We can uplift, empower and resource women."

"Though the Port doesn’t control policies directly related to abortions, we can do our damnedest to ensure all Port workers have access to health care; promote a concerted effort to train, employ and economically empower women; build inclusive facilities; hold space for women, families."

Her personal story and pledge to support equality ended with a single sentence, showing her commitment:

"This fight is not over."