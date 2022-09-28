Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'

A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning.

Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past.

"We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. "The lobby will be closed today and we will be drive-thru only. Thanks so much for your understanding as a community… it’s time to DO BETTER. Enough is enough."

Details about whether this act of vandalism was racially motivated are not available at this time. However, this business has been targeted many times in the past.

The coffee shop opened in Oct. 2020.

"Right before we opened, we had a fire-bombing incident, we've had swastikas drawn on the building. We've had multiple windows broken. We've had quite a bit of vandalism and we haven't even been open for two years yet," Darnesha Weary, the co-owner Black Coffee Northwest told FOX 13.

RELATED: Popular Black-owned coffee shop target of multiple racist, verbal attacks on the phone