'It's just the agony of not knowing': Mom raises awareness for son's 23 year-old cold case investigation

A mother has returned to Seattle 23 years to the day since her teenage son was savagely attacked in hopes of raising awareness of her son's cold case.

Penelope Canada flew from Las Vegas to Seattle to pass out fliers this weekend reminding the public that her son's assailants are still free.

"I would really hope this would bring some justice to this case," said Canada.

Kelton Dorsey was 17.5 years old when he attended a party that ended in a fight spilling into the streets off 23rd Ave S and E Yesler Way.

He was stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of February 26, 2000.

Kelton survived but Canada says her son lost so much blood, he lived with limited brain activity, on a feeding tube and bound to his bed and wheelchair until he died from complications related to his injuries in 2021.

Kelton's case is now an open homicide investigation.

"Enough time has passed," said Jim Fuda, Director of Crimestoppers of Puget Sound. "This family has suffered, imagine what the mother has gone through."

Anyone with information on the attackers can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or through theP3 Tips app.

"If that tip leads to an arrest and a charge, that tipster will receive up to a thousand dollars for their information," said Fuda.