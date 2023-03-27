'It's been hard to deal with': Birthday vigil held for missing Spanaway woman

Friends, family and neighbors of a missing Spanaway woman gathered Sunday night in honor of her birthday and to raise awareness of her disappearance.

Rio Boyd turned 22 years old on March 23, but she's been missing since October 17. She was believed to be going to her friend's home but never made it there. Her brand-new cell phone was found off Field Rd. a block away from the mobile home park she lived in.

Rio's stepsister, Jenniffier Fennell put on the birthday party-turned-vigil to remind the community that Rio is still missing.

"She is loved and she always has place in peoples' hearts and homes and I hope she comes back," said Fennell.

Rio has brown shoulder-length hair and blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'6" and weighs around 215 pounds. Police say she has a small mole above her lip and has a scar on her left forearm.

"It's been hard to deal with but until we know otherwise, we're going to continue to have hope," said Chad Boyd, Rio's uncle.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says rumors circulated in January that Rio had been found but those were not true and there are no new updates.

Rio's family has since hired a private investigator but they believe someone knows something about her disappearance and hope anyone with information will come forward.

If you've seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at 253-287-4455 and reference case number 2229201282.

You can also call or text the anonymous tip line at 360-925-0906.