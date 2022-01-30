'It's been an exciting season'; Football fans gather to watch NFC Championship

article

Football fans said this season they have been hooked, with some shocking wins and unexpected underdogs right on top.

They said they have been ready to see what's next.

It has been a season where some games come down to a matter of seconds and a kick.

Fans at The Dock Sports Bar and Grill said they have been enjoying watching the games.

"It's been an exciting season. Lots of upsets," Bengals fan, Alan Marrero said.

For fans like Marrero and 49ers fans like Tim Currie, it has been one wild ride.

"It's been volatile. It's been up and down. It's been love, hate with Jimmy G," Currie said.

There have been incredible wins and stunning losses, with underdogs on top.

"Bengals have always been a rollercoaster. One of my best memories was watching the Super Bowl with my dad in '88," Bengals fan, Michael Palazzolo said.

Fans said they've latched to their favorite teams this season.

For bar workers it has been just as fun with games helping to pad the bottom line during a normally slow time.

"We had Patriots fans there. We had a bunch of Raiders fans on the deck, like Bengals fans behind them," Bartender, Tyler Scowcroft said.

It's a season where young talent has disrupted the status quo.

"I think that like Joe Burrow and Chase, the team has really kind of changed the culture," Bengals fan, Ian Harris said.

Fans said that makes every game more fun.

"The emergence of Deebo (Samuel) as like a, as like a utility weapon, you know, rushing, he threw for a touchdown," Currie said.

People keep coming back ready for the next play.

"Pretty shocking. I think a lot of the storylines and very exciting," Marrero said.

Some we talked with said they believe next season is Seahawks season.

They said they want to see Seattle come out in full force with all the surprises.

