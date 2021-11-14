'It’s all we got this fall,' Heavy rain, flooding and now high winds expected

From heavy rain to flooding and now the wind, the weather is packing a punch in Western Washington.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas says the wind will have damaging impacts in the Everett area, with peak wind speeds on Monday morning. The wind will have the potential to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected and driving will be difficult.

As a precaution, avoid being outside near forested areas and use extreme caution when driving during the wind storm.

"Just rainy and windy, it’s all we got this fall pretty much," said Matt Jones of Whidbey Island. "Just got to take the good days when you can, especially when you work outside."

"I’ve been out of the country a lot the past couple years. I’ve been spending a lot more time in Africa and Asia and hotter climates, so coming back to spending an entire year back in America with this weather… wow," said James Young of Seattle.

It was another soggy day across the region with road closures in several communities due to flooding, including Duvall, Fall City and Carnation.

