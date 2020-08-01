'It's a miracle', Maple Valley teen found alive after missing for nine days

STEVENS PASS, Wash. - 18-year-old Giovanna ‘Gia’ Fuda was found alive, deep in the woods in Stevens Pass, after missing for nearly nine days.

King County Sheriff’s Office tweeted an update around 3:45 p.m. with the good news that search and rescue crews found the teen Saturday afternoon.

Officials said she is now in stable condition and reunited with her family.

“It's very rare. It is definitely a miracle and we are so thrilled that she is okay and made it out of there," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office. "There has been so much support and so much interest and people wanting to help, it's nice to see," he added.

Fuda’s family first reported her missing on July 24 after she told the family she was going out for a hike that morning, but did not return or contact them.

Officials said a DOT worker discovered her abandoned vehicle west of Stevens Pass on US Hwy 2 on July 25. Detectives later determined she had also run out of gas. Some of her personal items were found inside the vehicle, but her phone was powered off.

Officials said she stopped at a coffee shop east of Index US Hwy 2 on the morning of July 24 before running out of gas.

Search crews worked for more than a week to find the missing teen, as King County Search and Rescue also used bloodhounds to assist in the search.

Fuda's family and friends were in the area posting missing-person fliers, searching trails throughout the week.

Jeff White, a friend of the Fuda family, parked an RV at the Skykomish Ball Park as a base camp for the area during the search.

White said he feared they would have to end the search without finding her, but then he and the other searchers heard the good news.

"It's a miracle. God blessed this family today. God blessed this family today for sure. And they deserve it," he said.