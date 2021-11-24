Expand / Collapse search
Italy frees man convicted of killing Amanda Knox's roommate, Meredith Kercher

By AP News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

PERUGIA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 18: Rudy Guede (R), who was born in the Ivory Coast, chats with his lawyer's assistant in the Perugia courthouse during the sitting of his appeal against the sentence he received in the Meredith Kercher murder trial, on Nove

Expand

ROME - The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher was freed Tuesday after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence, his lawyer said.

Attorney Fabrizio Ballarini said Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and he was freed on Tuesday. He will continue to work in the library at the Viterbo-based Center for Criminology Studies, Ballarini said in an email.

Guede had already been granted permission to leave prison during the day to work at the center while he served his sentence for the 2007 murder of 21-year-old Kercher.

RELATED: Seattle's Amanda Knox breaks her silence

The case in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Kercher’s American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Kercher.

