'It seemed like a pretty safe gathering': Tacoma couple's first social event causes Covid cluster

Anyone hoping to have a neighborhood BBQ or party with friends this summer likely needs to rethink their plans.

Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that in Phase 3, the number of people allowed at a social gathering is now just 10. Currently, under Phase 2, gatherings of just five people are permitted. Before the plan was to allow gatherings of up to 50 people in Phase 3, but as new cases continue to rise, the governor says health officials have found the virus spreads most commonly at social gatherings and face-to-face meetings.

Governor Inslee says while he recognizes this isolating way of life is extremely challenging, it's crucial to slowing the spread and saving the lives of those at high-risk.

One Tacoma couple says they're sharing their story as a warning to others, after they found out the hard way that even the smallest of social gatherings can be dangerous.

It was late last month when Serona Schey decided to throw a little birthday get together for a close friend and neighbor.

"There was four of us all total, having a luncheon, and then after just sat around talking about our children and grandchildren like we always do."

It was hardly a party, but still a special occasion to see one another after so much social distancing. It seemed harmless. Everyone appeared healthy.

"We were laughing and just enjoying each other thoroughly," Serona says.

But the very next day she got a call from one of the three women who came over. Her friend was sick, and it looked like COVID-19. One by one, all four women developed symptoms and tested positive.

Serona's husband Bill, who was at home during the luncheon, also got sick.

"It seemed like a pretty safe little gathering," says Bill.

The couple was undoubtedly surprised the little gathering caused a cluster among the five people at the home that day.

"The thought crossed my mind that this might not be the smartest thing to do, but it was just a fleeting thought," says Bill.

As Phase 2 rules allow, the couple had socialized with the same small group a month or so earlier, and had no problems.

"We did everything that everyone else is doing pretty much. We kept our mask on when we went to the store, we kept our distance and so forth, but even to those of us who do the best, it can still happen," says Serona.

At ages 74 and 77, Bill and Serona know they're lucky their recovery has gone so smoothly; neither had to be hospitalized.

Still, it's been a miserable experience fighting the nasty virus.

"We will definitely communicate with each other, those of us who are getting together, a little more clearly than we did this last time," says Serona.

The couple won't shut the world out when they fully recover, and they don't think people should live in fear, but they say they'll be more careful.

They'd forgotten one of the three attendees at the luncheon had recently been on a plane from South Carolina, where they think she likely got infected.

Those are things they'll think about next time, and encourage people in their age group to do the same.