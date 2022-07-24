'It makes me feel like I need to put a gun in every room': Neighbors react to 2 Tacoma shootings

Police responded to two violent shootings in Tacoma on Saturday night. One incident turned out deadly, both remain under investigation with suspects at large.

Neighbors say they are frustrated by the violence and criminal activity happening near their homes, and in this case, not too far from an elementary school, too.

"It makes me feel like I need to put a gun in every room, which I have," neighbor Randy Baca said.

Baca lives on South 36th Street in Tacoma, and has been seeing more violence not only in his neighborhood, but around town.

Bullet holes in a nearby home mark just the latest incident.

"I think everybody needs to get their ears open, eyes open and start calling more, but, you know, if you call police aren't going to show up," he said.

Tacoma police said at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, someone shot into a house in the 1700 block of South 36th Street several times.

A neighbor's security camera caught the sound of rapid gunfire adding up to dozens of shots.

Investigators told FOX 13 News they believe the home was targeted.

"It's been a quiet neighborhood until recently. This last week, you had SWAT next door here -- which I couldn't believe -- and now the neighbor says there's a shooting down the street and then, last night, there was a shooting which we were out last night, so I didn't hear nothing and it so, it's yeah, it's gotten crazy," Baca said.

Police said more than eight neighbors called 911 after hearing the shootout.

Some people said the bullets were coming from the parking lot of Reed Elementary School across the street.

A 44-year-old woman who was inside the house was hit, according to police, with a bullet striking her in the thigh.

Officials said she is expected to be okay.

Just hours earlier at about 8:50 p.m., Tacoma police found a woman shot to death in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

Investigators said the 42-year-old woman was in the driver's seat of a car.

Her death is being considered a homicide by TPD.

Right now, police are still piecing together each case and neighbors, including Baca, are on guard.

"You know, I just want to live in peace and do my job, go to work, and love my wife and be happy, but you know, it's kind of hard nowadays," he said.

Those we talked with said it is important that neighbors communicate more and that everyone gets involved to deter criminals.

Right now, Tacoma police are not sure what led up to either of the shootings.

They also do not have any suspect descriptions.

If you have any information about either case, call Tacoma police at 253-798-4721.