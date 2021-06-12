'It doesn't define us:' Members of White Center community share emotions after fatal shooting

Following the fatal shooting on Friday in White Center, community members tell Q13 News the violence does not represent their town.

Two people died and two others went to the hospital Friday after a terrifying shooting happened along the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center in broad daylight.

Less than 24 hours later, the street was back to normal. Families were walking feet away from where the incident happened, and shops and restaurants went back to business.

"We’re not afraid of it, because we don’t believe that is the characteristic in the neighborhood," said Don Knutson.

Knutson and his family say they came to town following the violence on Friday, intentionally to support local businesses. Business owners tell Q13 News they appreciate the support.

"It was nice to have the streets full of families," said Jaedra James.

James is the owner of Bizzarro Italian Café in White Center. She just opened the business in the location about six months ago.

She says the violence on Friday does not change how she feels about the White Center community.

"I know that it’s scary to see an incident like yesterday, but it doesn’t define us at all. It’s not at all who we are. And you can tell by today with the folks in the streets and their kids today," she said.

The shooting is still under investigation. officials have not released any information about possible suspects

King County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

