Issaquah roadway closed due to landslide

A landslide has closed a roadway Wednesday morning in Issaquah.

The landslide is at Northwest Oakcrest Drive and the closure is from Newport Way Northwest from Lakemont Boulevard Southeast to State Route 900.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and local access is possible from each direction.

There isn’t an estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

