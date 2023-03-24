Issaquah resident questions 'why us' after they said police told them thieves were targeting Asian homes

You can't put a price on safety, but residents in Issaquah say they're dishing out thousands in home surveillance after their neighbor's home was broken into.

The theft was allegedly reported about two weeks ago near NE Logan Street.

"We want to feel safe," said Jennifer Lee, who lives next door to the home that was targeted. She's now one of the many adding cameras to her property to have a sense of security.

She's lived in the community for at least 12 years and says it's usually quiet and peaceful.

Until recently.

"What can we do?" Lee said.

She says she and her family, including a 4-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, were home when her neighbor's home was broken into.

"We were watching news, like just a few feet away from them," Lee said.

She's rattled. All she heard was a car door open and close. They didn't think much of it as people come and go, frequently.

It wasn't until her daughter was brushing her teeth looking out the window seeing a flurry of lights outside their home.

Lee says she walked out to see several officers on the street some carrying rifles. They patrolled the neighborhood the night. She says when she woke the next morning, officers were still out looking for the suspects.

"They told us that the thieves are looking for vacant houses and Asian descent homes," Lee said. "Why are we being attacked?"

A question she still can't fathom.

"Why is it happening here? Why now? Why to us?" Lee said.

Issaquah Police told FOX 13 they've had several break-ins, but with no suspects in custody, they can’t comment on who is being targeted.

They did confirm there are more break-ins so far in 2023 than in all of 2022.

"Should I be worried?" Lee said.

A feeling of uncertainty as the mother of two is now questioning everyone and anything out of the ordinary.

Lee says police asked her for surveillance video, but doesn't have any camera. This only pushed her to install a system.

"Who knows if that’s going to keep our family safe," Lee said.

Not only is it costing her thousands of dollars, but she says it's also changed their daily routine hoping to deter being victims.