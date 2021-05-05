Expand / Collapse search

Island County to pay $16M in settlement to mother who lost 2 children in fiery crash

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Island County to settle crash lawsuit for $16 million

A woman whose two babies died in a fiery crash on Camano Island will get millions of dollars from the county.

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Island County will pay $16 million to a woman who lost her two daughters in a fiery crash on Camano Island back in 2016. 

The woman was driving when she hit a patch of ice, losing control of the car and crashing. 

The car caught fire and the woman was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby. She suffered severe injuries. Her two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old, were killed.

The woman sued, saying that the county knew the roads were dangerous and did nothing. 

The county agreed to pay her $16 million and half a million dollars to the man who pulled her from the car.

