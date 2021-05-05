Island County to pay $16M in settlement to mother who lost 2 children in fiery crash
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Island County will pay $16 million to a woman who lost her two daughters in a fiery crash on Camano Island back in 2016.
The woman was driving when she hit a patch of ice, losing control of the car and crashing.
The car caught fire and the woman was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby. She suffered severe injuries. Her two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old, were killed.
The woman sued, saying that the county knew the roads were dangerous and did nothing.
The county agreed to pay her $16 million and half a million dollars to the man who pulled her from the car.
