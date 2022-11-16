9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU

A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton.

According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.

The driver of a Dodge Durango got out and approached the dark blue Mustang involved, WSP said.

The driver of the blue Mustang shot toward the Durango and ended up shooting a child. Washington State Patrol said the child was hit in the mouth and upper chest.

WSP said the driver of the blue Mustang sped off and police are searching for the vehicle.

The child, identified in a gofundme as Isaiah Johns, was taken with life-threatening injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. Hospital officials said the child was initially listed in serious condition but has since improved and been released from the ICU.

Detectives are still looking for the dark blue Mustang. WSP do not have a plate number, but say it's a convertible with white writing on the lower portion of the windshield.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can submit photos or videos here or contact Detective Todd early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.