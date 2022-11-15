Ticketmaster announces several last-minute changes to Taylor Swift Eras Tour sale

Ticketmaster announced several last-minute changes to the purchasing process for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, citing unprecedented demand.

Ticketmaster posted on social media that hundreds of thousands of tickets have already been sold and if you already have tickets, you are all set.

Some of the updates include:

There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale

West Coast onsales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior

The Capital One onsale is being rescheduled to tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. local venue time.

All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time

However, fans trying to access the ticketing site shortly after the presale for Verified Fans began were getting a 503 error and the site appeared to be down.

Ticketmaster Fan Support acknowledged "intermittent issues with the site" and said it was "urgently working to resolve."

The site appeared to be recovering shortly after.

Screenshot of Ticketmaster.com taken at 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 15, 2022.

According to DownDetector.com, that takes user feedback to monitor website outages, there were more than 5,000 user reports of Ticketmaster.com being down.

Screenshot of DownDetector.com taken at 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 15, 2022.

The pop star's highly anticipated stadium tour, entitled "Eras Tour," will kick off next March in Glendale, Arizona and run through August, concluding in Los Angeles.

Swift is playing at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and added another show on July 23.

Other West Coast stops include Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" the musician wrote on her Twitter earlier this month.

Swift also announced a slew of opening artists that she will be taking on the road with her, including Paramore, Haim and Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift’s announcement also promised that international dates would follow.

Recently, Swift made music history when 10 songs from her new album, "Midnights," charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week. Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard.

The "Blank Space" singer took to Twitter to record her reaction to the news.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer-songwriter wrote.

"Midnights" broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it debuted on Oct. 21.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift tweeted at the time. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

