Is this your husky? King County sheriff’s deputies looking to reunite dog with owner

King County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify the owners o a 3-year-old husky that was found near Tukwila earlier this month.

Deputies say the dog may have been taken from her owner(s) and could have been harmed.

"We're trying to figure out what harm if any these persons of interest may have committed but until that time, we want to understand her story. She can't speak for herself so we are looking to the viewers to do that," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

If this husky belongs to you or you know who her owner is, contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips app.

Photo from the King County Sheriff's Office

