Investigators: Former Puyallup police officer accused of rape may be linked to other assault

A former Puyallup police officer, who was arrested for rape on Thursday night, may also be tied to a 2016 rape in Connecticut that has gone unsolved for years, according to investigators.

32-year-old Niamkey Ange Amicha was arrested for an alleged incident that happened in October 2022, when he was off-duty.

According to court documents, Amicha met a woman on a dating app and they agreed to have sexual relations for $400.

The victim says they agreed to use protection when meeting up, but Amicha showed up without a condom. She said she did not want to have sex, but he was being "very serious and aggressive, which made her uncomfortable." She told him to stop, but he did not, investigators say. The victim said she was afraid of "what would happen to her if she did not do as she was told," according to court documents.

When Amicha left, the victim called police to report the incident. She was advised to go to a hospital for a sexual assault test.

The DNA from that test matched data from the nationwide "CODIS" system, and it linked Amicha to an unsolved rape case in Connecticut.

In that case, he allegedly zip-tied the victim's hands together during the assault. That case was unsolved until his DNA was entered into the CODIS system from the October incident.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told FOX 13 that once they learned the suspect was an officer, they wanted to quickly make an arrest.

Amicha was hired by the Puyallup police department on Aug. 8 and was still in training. Deputies said he was never alone in the community during his time as an officer. He was fired immediately upon his arrest.

"The actions of this officer are extremely disappointing. His actions do not represent the great men and women of our department who day after day give 100% in service to our community. Further, his actions greatly damage our law enforcement profession and tarnish our badge. His actions violate all that we swear to uphold in our oath as police officers," Puyallyp Police Chief Scott Engle said in a statement.

During Amicha's arrest, he waived his rights and deputies describe his answers to questions as "inconsistent."

He eventually asked deputies if he could "restart."

Prosecutors say Amichia is from South Africa and is a flight risk. Bail has been set at $200,000.



