One man armed with knife shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Seattle Waterfront

One man was shot, killed by police after officers responded to the man reported in crisis at the Seattle Waterfront late Friday night. Police said the man was armed with a knife when he approached officers.

SPD responded to the shooting on Alaskan Way, between University Way and Seneca Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson for SPD said in a media briefing one adult, white male was reportedly in crisis, holding a kitchen knife and had cut himself. When officers arrived, the man took off down Alaskan Way. Officers attempted to approach the man and use a less-lethal tool, but were unsuccessful. The man moved toward officers, and shortly after officers fired and shot the man.

Medics and officers performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

SPD said involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as the shooting remains an ongoing investigation. The Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Inspector General and Seattle Police Force Investigation Team responded to the incident. SPD says body camera footage will be released within 72 hours of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.