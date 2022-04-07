Investigation underway after early morning apartment fire in Auburn

article

An investigation is underway after an apartment building caught on fire early Thursday morning in Auburn.

According to Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA), fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Auburn Manor Apartments, just south of Dick Scobee Elementary School in Auburn.

Everyone living inside the apartments made it out safely.

One unit was severely damaged in the fire. The VRFA and South King Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of this fire.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram