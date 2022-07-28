Invasive emerald ash borer spotted in PNW

Expand / Collapse search

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help in fighting off a destructive invasive species known as the Emerald Ash Borer. They are described as the most destructive forest pest to ever invade North America.

State officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for a destructive invasive species that has turned up in the Pacific Northwest. 

The emerald ash borer is a small wood-boring, native to Asia, that could attack and kill ash trees. 

According to the Washington Invasive Species Council, the larvae burrow under a tree’s bark and eat the sapwood. The damaged layers of tissue below the bark are critical to transporting water and nutrients throughout the tree. 

The pest hasn’t been spotted in Washington state but it has been found in 30 states, including Oregon.

