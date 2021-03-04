Internet fame gets one of Washington state's newest farmers growing

Shellie-Ann Kerns didn't think growing up in an agricutural farm family in Jamaica that there was a future for her in farming.

So, while she set her sights on a career in the aviation industry, the pandemic let her know that wasn't what she really wanted to do with her life.

She wants to grow healthy food and help feed families in Grays Harbor County, one of the more rural counties in Western Washington.

She's gotten her farm, Bunkhouse Acres, going with crowd sourcing off her internet fame from her instagram account and blog.

Tim Joyce introduces us to her and how her hard work is starting to pay off.

