International drug trafficker, debt enforcer sentenced to 12 years in prison

The leader of an international drug ring that trafficked heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound area was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Jose Barbosa of Kent was sentenced to 148 months in prison—just over 12 years—plus five years of supervised release once he is out.

Barbosa held a leadership role in a massive drug trafficking ring that threatened people to collect debts. He pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022.

"This cartel connected drug trafficking ring damaged our community with dangerous drugs, and with their guns and threats of violence," said Brown. "Our focus is on curtailing the flow of dangerous and addictive drugs into western Washington. We need the community to work together to reduce the market for these substances."

According to court documents, Barbosa admitted he was one of the leaders of the trafficking ring, which has been linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Mexico. Members received liquid methamphetamine shipped in candles in Nov. 2019, and Barbosa helped them extract it and cook it into crystal form in Port Orchard.

Law enforcement caught on to the trafficking and staked out the Port Orchard residence. At one point, gunshots broke out at the location and Barbosa was shot in the collarbone.

Members of the drug ring loaded the meth-infused candles back into a van and fled.

Barbosa was arrested, and the van was later stopped by officers, who seized the meth and processing equipment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Barbosa was responsible for the distribution of some 55 pounds of meth, 600 grams of heroin and an unknown amount of fentanyl throughout Western Washington and beyond.

"Every day the men and women of the DEA in Seattle and throughout the US are working tirelessly to stop dangerous drugs from entering our country," said Jacob D. Galvan, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Seattle. "We will continue with all of our partners in holding those like Mr. Barbosa accountable and protecting our communities from illicit narcotics, guns, and violence."

Phone calls wiretapped by law enforcement revealed Barbosa also served as a debt collector for the drug trafficking ring. In one instance, Barbosa took a car from another ring member to fulfill a drug debt, then later threatened that same member.

According to the plea agreement, Barbosa frequently talked with fellow members about kidnapping, assault and murder to get debtors to pay up.

Barbosa is the latest in a string of high-profile drug trafficking ring cases prosecuted in the U.S. District Court in Seattle.