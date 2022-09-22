Expand / Collapse search

Instagram down for thousands of users: ‘hang tight,’ company says

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Social Media
FOX TV Digital Team
96d954bf-Social Media Apps article

In this photo illustration, The Instagram logo on the screen of an iPhone on March 09, 2021 in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. (Photo by Tom Weller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

More than 23,000 people in the U.S. say they’ve been unable to access their Instagram accounts Thursday, according to a website that tracks social media outages.

Downdetector.com shows users worldwide have been impacted within the past 24 hours.

Instagram’s PR team said on Twitter that its parent company Meta is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

"Hang tight!" the tweet reads.

Instagram has not said how many users are affected and what’s causing the outage. FOX TV Stations reached out, but hasn’t heard back yet.