Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco

West coast leaders of the United States and Canada are expected to meet on Thursday to sign an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership.

According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier John Horgan.

At this point, information about the new agreement is limited. The 10:30 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the player above.

This is a developing story.