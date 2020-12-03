Inslee updates rules on religious gatherings

A week away from Hannukah and three weeks out from Christmas, Gov. Jay Inslee has updated the rules for outdoor religious services.

The governor's office released the rules on the state's website Wednesday, but they didn't make an announcement because the capacity rule is still the same. Churches are still bound to the following restrictions:

Hold indoor services at a place of worship with up to 25% of room capacity or up to 200 people, whichever is less, so long as six feet of physical distancing can be achieved between households in all directions. Cloth face coverings are required for all participants.

Hold outdoor services with up to 200 individuals, so long as six feet of physical distancing can be achieved between households in all directions. Cloth face coverings are required for all participants.

The difference is that outdoor services are no longer required to be on church property or a property adjacent to the church. If religious groups want to hold a holiday service in a separate space, they are now allowed to do so.

But there are still many more rules religious groups have to follow to gather during the pandemic. Here's the updated guidance from the governor's office: